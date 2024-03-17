Home

Rajasthan Royals Congratulates Royal Challengers Bangalore With Sarcastic Jethalal-Daya Picture

Royal Challengers Bangalore lifted the WPL 2024 trophy by beating Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets.

New Delhi: Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals who are known for their humourous posts wished Royal Challengers Bangalore for their maiden Trophy in a unique style. The franchise shared a picture from the TV show ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chasma’ style. RR took a photo of star character Jethalal Gada along with wife Daya. In the picture, the male character Jethalal is unable to lift the cylinder whereas Daya lifted that cylinder single-handedly.

RCB won the maiden title by beating Delhi Capitals Women by 8 wickets in the WPL 2024 final at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Here is the picture that is going viral on social sphere:

