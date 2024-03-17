By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rajasthan Royals Congratulates Royal Challengers Bangalore With Sarcastic Jethalal-Daya Picture
Royal Challengers Bangalore lifted the WPL 2024 trophy by beating Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets.
New Delhi: Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals who are known for their humourous posts wished Royal Challengers Bangalore for their maiden Trophy in a unique style. The franchise shared a picture from the TV show ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chasma’ style. RR took a photo of star character Jethalal Gada along with wife Daya. In the picture, the male character Jethalal is unable to lift the cylinder whereas Daya lifted that cylinder single-handedly.
RCB won the maiden title by beating Delhi Capitals Women by 8 wickets in the WPL 2024 final at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Here is the picture that is going viral on social sphere:
Congrats, @RCBTweets 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/j0cAaNe12R
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 17, 2024
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.