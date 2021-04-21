Rajasthan Royals cricketer Liam Livingstone has opted out of the ongoing Indian Premier League citing ‘bubble fatigue’ as the reason. The Englishman has left the team bubble and flown back home. Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter on Tuesday to make the announcement. Assuring support, the Royals mentioned that it respects the decision of the cricketer in such trying times. Also Read - KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 15 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 21 Wednesday

“Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can,” the Royals Twitter handle read. Also Read - PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 14 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 3.30 PM IST April 21 Wednesday

Livingstone did not feature in any of the three games played by the side this year. The English cricketer was last seen in action during the ODI series against India where he made his 50-over debut and played a couple of crucial knocks. After the series, Livingstone – who was bought by the Royals for Rs 75 lakh – joined the IPL bio-bubble.

In his ODI debut against India, he scored a crucial 27* to take England home and level the series at 1-1.

In the last and final ODI, he again got among the runs scoring 36 and picked up a wicket as well.

The Royals have not had a good season thus far, losing two out of three games. They lost their last game by 45 runs against the Chennai Super Kings.