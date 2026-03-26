Home

Sports

Rajasthan Royals Full IPL 2026 schedule: RR Team Full IPL, Match Schedule, fixtures, dates, venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Rajasthan Royals Full IPL 2026 schedule: RR Team Full IPL, Match Schedule, fixtures, dates, venues, Time Table, Match Timings

RR IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on March 30 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 full schedule

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to play four of their IPL 2026 matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. BCCI released the complete season schedule on Thursday, and revealed that the 2008 champions will kick off their campaign with three games at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, before returning to Jaipur for the remainder of their home fixtures.

This season marks the last under the team’s current ownership as they owned by US-based consortium led by entrepreneur Kal Somani. In recent years, the franchise has focused on expanding its fanbase and promoting cricket in North-East India, which is why more matches were held in Guwahati.

Additionally, tensions with the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) prompted RR to explore alternative venues, including locations like Navi Mumbai, to host their home games.

Here is full schedule of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026…

Date Day Time Home Team Away Team Venue 30-MAR-26 Mon 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Guwahati 04-APR-26 Sat 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad 07-APR-26 Tue 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Guwahati 10-APR-26 Fri 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bengaluru Guwahati 13-APR-26 Mon 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad 16-APR-26 Thu 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings Mumbai 18-APR-26 Sat 3:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Capitals Bengaluru 19-APR-26 Sun 3:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Kolkata 28-APR-26 Tue 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals New Chandigarh 01-MAY-26 Fri 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Jaipur 09-MAY-26 Sat 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Jaipur 17-MAY-26 Sun 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals Delhi 19-MAY-26 Tue 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants Jaipur 24-MAY-26 Sun 3:30 PM Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Mumbai

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Full squad: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Singh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Aman Rao, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.