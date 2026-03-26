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Rajasthan Royals Full IPL 2026 schedule: RR Team Full IPL, Match Schedule, fixtures, dates, venues, Time Table, Match Timings
RR IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on March 30 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to play four of their IPL 2026 matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. BCCI released the complete season schedule on Thursday, and revealed that the 2008 champions will kick off their campaign with three games at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, before returning to Jaipur for the remainder of their home fixtures.
This season marks the last under the team’s current ownership as they owned by US-based consortium led by entrepreneur Kal Somani. In recent years, the franchise has focused on expanding its fanbase and promoting cricket in North-East India, which is why more matches were held in Guwahati.
Additionally, tensions with the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) prompted RR to explore alternative venues, including locations like Navi Mumbai, to host their home games.
Here is full schedule of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026…
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Venue
|30-MAR-26
|Mon
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Guwahati
|04-APR-26
|Sat
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Rajasthan Royals
|Ahmedabad
|07-APR-26
|Tue
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai Indians
|Guwahati
|10-APR-26
|Fri
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Guwahati
|13-APR-26
|Mon
|7:30 PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|Hyderabad
|16-APR-26
|Thu
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai
|18-APR-26
|Sat
|3:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Delhi Capitals
|Bengaluru
|19-APR-26
|Sun
|3:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kolkata
|28-APR-26
|Tue
|7:30 PM
|Punjab Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|New Chandigarh
|01-MAY-26
|Fri
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi Capitals
|Jaipur
|09-MAY-26
|Sat
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Gujarat Titans
|Jaipur
|17-MAY-26
|Sun
|7:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi
|19-MAY-26
|Tue
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Jaipur
|24-MAY-26
|Sun
|3:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Full squad: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Singh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Aman Rao, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja
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