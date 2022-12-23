live

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Jason Holder Join RR

The 2008 Champions have bagged the services of Jason Holder, Adam Zampa and Joe Root for the upcoming season.

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction

Rajasthan Royals finish with 8 players in the IPL 2023 Mini Auction. The 2008 Champions have bagged the services of Jason Holder, Adam Zampa and Joe Root for the upcoming season.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Remaining Purse: INR 3.35 crore

Released Players: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka.

Current Squad: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (ENG), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult (NZ), KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy (WI), Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav.

Players Bought: Jason Holder (5.75 cr), Donovan Ferreira (50 lakhs), Kunal Rahtore (20 lakhs), Adam Zampa (1.50 cr), KM Asif (30 lakhs), Akash Vashisht (20 lakhs), Abdul PA (20 lakhs), Joe Root (1 crore).

