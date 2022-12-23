live

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Jason Holder Join RR

The 2008 Champions have bagged the services of Jason Holder, Adam Zampa and Joe Root for the upcoming season. 

Published: December 23, 2022 9:32 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction

Rajasthan Royals finish with 8 players in the IPL 2023 Mini Auction. The 2008 Champions have bagged the services of Jason Holder, Adam Zampa and Joe Root for the upcoming season.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Remaining Purse: INR 3.35 crore

Released Players: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka.

Current Squad: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (ENG), Dhruv Jurel,  Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult (NZ), KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy (WI), Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav.

Players Bought: Jason Holder (5.75 cr), Donovan Ferreira (50 lakhs), Kunal Rahtore (20 lakhs), Adam Zampa (1.50 cr), KM Asif (30 lakhs), Akash Vashisht (20 lakhs), Abdul PA (20 lakhs), Joe Root (1 crore).

Live Updates

  • 8:39 PM IST

    LIVE Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD! Rajasthan lap up Joe Root for 1 crore!

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD!! Abdul PA sold to Royals for 20 lakhs!

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD! Akhas Vashisht goes to RR for 20 lakhs.

  • 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD! Rajasthan rope in Murugan Ashwin as well.

  • 8:17 PM IST

    LIVE Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD! Rajasthan Royals rope in Adam Zampa for 1.50 cr and KM Asif for 30 lakhs.

  • 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD! Kunal Rathore goes to Royals for 20 lakhs.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD! Donovan Ferreira goes to RR for 50 lakhs. They lost Dagar in the previous bidding war.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Auction: RR are going after Mayank Dagar. He starts at 20 Lakhs.

  • 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Auction: RR were interested in Will Jacks. But they couldn’t go for him because of less funds.

  • 5:17 PM IST

    LIVE Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Auction: RR opt out again, GT lap up Shivam Mavi for 6 cr.

