Rajasthan Royals Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Jason Holder Join RR
The 2008 Champions have bagged the services of Jason Holder, Adam Zampa and Joe Root for the upcoming season.
Rajasthan Royals Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction
Rajasthan Royals finish with 8 players in the IPL 2023 Mini Auction. The 2008 Champions have bagged the services of Jason Holder, Adam Zampa and Joe Root for the upcoming season.
RAJASTHAN ROYALS
Remaining Purse: INR 3.35 crore
Released Players: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka.
Current Squad: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (ENG), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult (NZ), KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy (WI), Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav.
Players Bought: Jason Holder (5.75 cr), Donovan Ferreira (50 lakhs), Kunal Rahtore (20 lakhs), Adam Zampa (1.50 cr), KM Asif (30 lakhs), Akash Vashisht (20 lakhs), Abdul PA (20 lakhs), Joe Root (1 crore).
