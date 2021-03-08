Led by new captain Sanju Samson – Rajasthan Royals will look to repeat the heroics of 2008 as they begin their IPL 2021 season against Punjab Kings on April 12 in Mumbai. The IPL Governing Council announced the schedule for the Indian Premier League 2021 to be held in India. After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event. The 14th edition of the tournament will be played in six venues with no home matches for any teams Also Read - IPL 2021: CSK Recruit Sam Curran Credits IPL For Becoming Much Better Player, Feels Tournament Will be Great Preparation For T20 World Cup

Rajasthan Royals, who finished at the bottome in the IPL 2020 points table, will start off with five matches in Mumbai then move to Delhi for their next four games. Following that, Royals next three matches will be played in Kolkata and they will conclude the group phase just as they started, with a match against PBKS. Royals will play their last two matches in Bengaluru. Also Read - IND vs ENG: England Cricket's Leadership Power Lies With Eoin Morgan Not Joe Root, So he Gets What he Wants, Says Michael Vaughan

“The IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament,” Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. Also Read - MS Dhoni Will NOT Play a Single IPL 2021 Match in Chennai For CSK, Fans Gutted With Schedule

Ahmedabad will host the playoffs as well as the final on May 30. The eight teams will play all their matches at neutral venues, with no one having home advantage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore will host 10 matches each, while Ahmedabad and Delhi will share eight games each.

Here’s the full schedule, date, fixtures, match timings and venues for the Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2021.