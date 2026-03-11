Home

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Schedule: RR Team Full IPL Match Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

BCCI has announced the schedule for first 20 days. Take a look and find out about Rajasthan Royals full IPL Match Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals will kick off their IPL 2026 season against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. Check the schedule in the table below

TEAM DATE VENUE TIME RR vs CSK March 30, 2026 Guwahati 7:30 GT vs RR April 4, 2026 Narendra Modi Stadium 7:30 RR vs MI April 7, 2026 Guwahati 7:30 RR vs RCB April 10, 2026 Guwahati V

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Full squad: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen.

