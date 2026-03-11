By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Schedule: RR Team Full IPL Match Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings
BCCI has announced the schedule for first 20 days. Take a look and find out about Rajasthan Royals full IPL Match Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings
IPL 2026:
Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals will kick off their IPL 2026 season against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. Check the schedule in the table below
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Schedule…
|TEAM
|DATE
|VENUE
|TIME
|RR vs CSK
|March 30, 2026
|Guwahati
|7:30
|GT vs RR
|April 4, 2026
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|7:30
|RR vs MI
|April 7, 2026
|Guwahati
|7:30
|RR vs RCB
|April 10, 2026
|Guwahati
|V
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Full squad: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen.
