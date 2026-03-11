  • Home
  • Sports
  • Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Schedule: RR Team Full IPL Match Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Schedule: RR Team Full IPL Match Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

BCCI has announced the schedule for first 20 days. Take a look and find out about Rajasthan Royals full IPL Match Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Published date india.com Published: March 11, 2026 8:20 PM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
IPL 2026, IPL Schedule, IPL Schedule 2026, IPL Match Schedule, Rajasthan Royals, Rajasthan Royals schedule, Rajasthan Royals fixtures, RR Schedule, Rajasthan Royals Upcoming match, Rajasthan Royals Matches, Rajasthan Royals team, Rajasthan Royals players, Rajasthan Royals squad, RR IPL Time Table, IPL RR schedule, RR IPL Match Dates, Indian Premier League, IPL news
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 schedule

IPL 2026: 

Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals will kick off their IPL 2026 season against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. Check the schedule in the table below

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Schedule…

TEAM DATE VENUE TIME
RR vs CSK March 30, 2026 Guwahati 7:30
GT vs RR April 4, 2026 Narendra Modi Stadium 7:30
RR vs MI April 7, 2026 Guwahati 7:30
RR vs RCB April 10, 2026 Guwahati V

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Full squad: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.