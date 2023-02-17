Home

Rajasthan Royals Pacer Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out Of Indian Premier League 2023 Due To Injury

Prasidh Krishna suffered a lumbar stress fracture and has been advised surgery which will mean he needs more time to recover and get back to competitive cricket.

Prasidh Krishna took 19 wickets for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. (Image: RR/Twitter)

New Delhi: India pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, his franchise Rajasthan Royals said on Friday.

“We are doing everything possible to support and aid Prasidh’s recovery process from injury, and hope to see him steaming in soon,” Royals said in a statement.

“Our coaching staff has been actively identifying and developing pacers from our trials and preparatory camps, as we work towards a decision on Prasidh’s replacement.

“Unfortunately, after consulting the medical staff and him, it was decided that he will not be able to take part in IPL 2023. Be back soon, Skiddy,” the statement added.

Krishna, who took 25 wickets in 14 matches for India, fared well in the IPL last year. The right-arm pacer took 19 wickets in 17 games he played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022.

