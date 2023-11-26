Home

Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2024 Trading Window: Retained, Released, Full Squad, Remaining Purse And All You Need to Know

IPL 2024 Trading Window: Here is Rajasthan Royal's list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2024 Trading Window: Rajasthan Royals despite being one of the most strongest sides on paper failed to qualify for the playoffs. They could only manage to win 7 out of their 14 matches and ended their IPL 2023 campaign at the 5th spot on the points table.

Rajasthan Royals have released Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa and KM Asif.

All 10 IPL franchises have to submit their complete list of released and retained players before the retention deadline which is November 26. The Indian Premier League auction is set to take place in Dubai, on December 19.

RR have 3.35 crores INR remaining in their purse currently. RR overall seems to have a pretty good balance and that is why it should not be a tough task for them to gather the remaining pieces of the puzzle at the auction table.

Rajasthan Royals’ Retained Players

Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa.

Rajasthan Royals’ Released players

Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif.

Traded: Avesh Khan

