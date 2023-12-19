Home

LIVE | Rajasthan Royals (RR) At IPL Auction 2024: List Of Players Bought, Retained, Released, Remaining Purse

Rajasthan Royals at IPL Auction 2024: Get all the updates from bidding war. RR enter auction with a purse of Rs 14.15 crore.

Dubai: Champions in the inaugural 2008 season, Rajasthan Royals have kept their squad almost intact for IPL 2024. The Sanju Samson-led side will enter the auction on Tuesday with Rs 14.5 crore left in purse and eight slots to fill. Rajasthan Royals have released the likes of Jason Holder, Joe Root, Murugan Ashwin and Obed Mccoy. Royals do want to have an overseas back-up for Trent Boult and also an all-rounder who can balance the middle-order.

List of Players Bought By Rajasthan Royals In IPL Auction 2024

To Be Updated…

Rajasthan Royals’ Retained Players Before IPL Auction 2024

Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals’ Released Players Before IPL Auction 2024

Abdul P A, Akash Vashisht, Jason Holder, Joe Root, K.C Cariappa, K.M. Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, Obed Mccoy.

Rajasthan Royals’ Trades Before IPL Auction 2024

Avesh Khan (From Lucknow Super Giants)

Rajasthan Royals Remaining Purse: Rs 14.15 crore

Slots To Be Filled: 8 (5 Indian), (3 Overseas)

(NOTE: The list will be updated as soon as the IPL auction 2024 starts)

