Home

Sports

Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2024 Trading Window: Retained, Released, Full Squad, Remaining Purse And All You Need to Know

Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2024 Trading Window: Retained, Released, Full Squad, Remaining Purse And All You Need to Know

IPL 2024 Trading Window: Here is Rajasthan Royal's list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Jos Buttler (credit: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2024 Trading Window: Rajasthan Royals despite being one of the most strongest sides on paper failed to qualify for the playoffs. They could only manage to win 7 out of their 14 matches and ended their IPL 2023 campaign at the 5th spot on the points table.

Trending Now

RR already traded Devdutt Padikkal to Lucknow Super Giants for Avesh Khan. With Avesh coming in they have another young Indian pacer joining their side. The Sanju Samson-led side would also like to add some good batters in their squad to support their middle order and after Joe Root’s decision to not play in IPL 2024, their hunt for a strong middle order batter will only increase.

You may like to read

All 10 IPL franchises have to submit their complete list of released and retained players before the retention deadline which is November 26. The Indian Premier League auction is set to take place in Dubai, on December 19.

RR have 3.35 crores INR remaining in their purse currently. RR overall seems to have a pretty good balance and that is why it should not be a tough task for them to gather the remaining pieces of the puzzle at the auction table.

RR Current Purse – 3.35 crore INR

Rajasthan Royals’ Current Squad

RR – Sanju Samson (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Abdul Basith, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Jos Buttler, Donovan Ferreira, Dhruv Jurel, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vasisht, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.