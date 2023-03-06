RR Share Hilarious Video Of Dhawan, Umran And Chahal; Fan Says Umran Ko Bhi Iss Line Me Le Aaye

Home

All Three (Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, and Umran Malik) are not the part of India squad in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

New Delhi: Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal always entertain fans with their impressive social media posts. The cricketers had shared a hilarious video duet where the mixed Punjabi and English, Indian speedster Umran Malik was also part of that video. All Three (Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, and Umran Malik) are not the part of India squad in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

In this video, Dhawan asks Yuzvendra Chahal a question in Punjabi – what are girls called in English. Yuzvendra Chahal answers – She (She), then Dhawan asks what boys are called, then the answer is – He (He). After this, Dhawan asks what would he say if there are more boys.

After this Chahal’s answer tied the knot. Yuzi replied- Hee, Hee, Hee (He, He, He). On hearing this, Dhawan-Yuzi and Umran Malik standing behind also start laughing out loud. Apart from Shikhar Dhawan, this funny video has been shared by Rajasthan Royals on their Twitter handle. Fans started reacting of the video as a fan asked: Umran Ko Bhi Iss Line Me Le Aaye?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Both Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal are part of India’s ODI squad against Australia which will be played after the Test series in India.

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

