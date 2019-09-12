Former India captain MS Dhoni’s every move becomes news. The 37-year-old has not been picked for the South Africa series and rumours once again started doing the rounds, whether Dhoni will retire or continue. Amid all of this, India captain Virat Kohli came up with a tweet where he mentioned, “Special Night”, that seems to have sparked the rumours again as netizens thought Dhoni might be calling time on his illustrious career. Now, BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad and Dhoni’s wife Sakshi have clarified it and called it a rumour. Rajasthan Royals strangely also created a fan poll where they asked fans what would Dhoni do. The four options that the inaugural IPL champions put include Dhoni’s return to Test cricket, international retirement, joining the army or he is looking forward to becoming a PM.

Guessing what’s on #Dhoni‘s mind has never been easy. Can we finally get it right❓#HallaBol — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 12, 2019

Here is how fans reacted to the poll:

Dhoni should come down to Jharkhand and work here for underprivileged people of the state,There are lot many Tribal community who needs to be pulled up,If Mahi does it,I will forgive him from IPL Scams & DLF City!! — Modi Shah Bhakt (@ModiBha06729052) September 12, 2019

BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad was asked about Dhoni’s retirement after the news snowballed. Prasad replied: “No update on MS Dhoni’s retirement, the news is incorrect.” It would now be interesting to see what Dhoni has in his mind.

Meanwhile, India will now take on South Africa at home for a full series. Virat Kohli as expected would lead the side. The Test squad was announced today and KL Rahul has been dropped as Shubman Gill gets maiden Test call-up.