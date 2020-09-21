Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 4th Match LIVE Streaming Details

RR vs CSK Live Streaming Details, IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals have already fee holes to fill before their season opening match against three-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. They will miss Jos Buttler, who is in the midst of a mandatory quarantine having arrived separately with his family. They will also be without allrounder Ben Stokes as he is currently in New Zealand to be with his father who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer.

Additionally, their captain Steve Smith was a concern having suffered concussion earlier this month. However, on the match eve, the Australian was cleared and is expected to be available.

"Yeah obviously missed the last three one-dayers in England. (I have) been in Dubai for a couple of days now with some good rest and then got into a bit of running," Smith said in a statement on Monday.

“Yesterday I did a bit of zig-zag running, which is part of the protocols to pass to get back to play and today I’ll have a hit in the nets. Hopefully, pull up well from the hit and be good to play tomorrow,” he added.

CSK, who defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday, start favourites.

RR vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 4th Match

When: September 22, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: Hotstar

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Full T20 Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (captain), Sanju Samson (wk), Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (wk/captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif