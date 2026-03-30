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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Match No 3 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch RR vs CSK in India online and on TV channel

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Match No 3 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch RR vs CSK in India online and on TV channel

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match No 3 LIVE: Injury-hit Chennai Super Kings will open their campaign in the new season with a clash against Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals at their ‘home’ ground at ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi at a training session at ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

RR vs CSK IPL 2026: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were the bottom two placed teams in the IPL 2025 season and will open their campaign in the 2026 edition against each other at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. For the first time in many years, CSK will be playing without their stalwarts MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja in their playing 11.

While Dhoni has been ruled out for a couple of weeks due to side strain, Jadeja was traded to Rajasthan Royals along with Sam Curran to bring in Sanju Samson into the side for a whopping price of Rs 18 crore. Samson will now be the new opener as well as wicketkeeper for the CSK outfit.

CSK will have a few more new faces in IPL 2026 with Kartik Sharma and all-rounder Prashant Veer joining the side for Rs 14.2 crore each. But they will sorely miss the finishing capabilities of Dhoni at the end of the innings as well as his leadership acumen on the field.

The Royals, on the other hand, will bank on newly-turned 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s firepower at the top of the order along with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Riyan Parag’s side will miss the services of Curran in the reason but has capable all-rounder to replace him with the in-form Sri Lanka T20I captain Dasun Shanaka joining the squad.

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It will be a test of new RR captain Parag’s temperament as he has been appointed full-time captain for the first time this season by replacing Samson. Parag has led the side briefly in IPL 2025 when Samson was injured.

Chapter One begins in Guwahati! ️#MatchPreview ft. Sanju

A look at the challenge ahead, the mindset within the camp,

and the road that starts here. #WhistlePodu #RRvCSK@etihad pic.twitter.com/eNCZEqkqMU — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 30, 2026

Here are all the details about Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 3…

When is Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 3 going to take place?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 3 will take place on Monday, March 30.

Where is Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 3 going to take place?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 3 will be held at ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 3 start?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 3 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 3 on TV in India?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 3 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 3 in India?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 3 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 3 Predicted 12

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Donnovan Ferreira/Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger/Adam Milne

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre/Urvil Patel/Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton/Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj/Gurjapneet Singh

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