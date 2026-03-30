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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis OUT, Sarfaraz Khan IN, Sanju Samson will…

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis OUT, Sarfaraz Khan IN, Sanju Samson will…

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match No. 3: Chennai Super Kings have been dealth a couple of injury blows with MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis unavailable for clash against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

Sanju Samson (left) and Sarfaraz Khan could feature in playing 11 for CSK against RR in IPL 2026 match. (Source: X)

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match No 3 Predicted Playing 11: Former champions Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will open their campaigns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition in match No. 3 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. Five-time winners CSK have major injury concerns with MS Dhoni ruled out for a couple of weeks due to calf strain and young South African batter Dewald Brevis also out of action with a side strain.

In Dhoni’s absence, new CSK recruit Sanju Samson will take up the wicketkeeping gloves and also open the innings along side captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sarfaraz Khan, who was bought for Rs 75 lakh at the IPL 2026 mini auction, will be in a three-way battle for the No. 3 position with Ayush Mhatre and dashing Urvil Patel.

There will also be battle for all-rounder’s position in the CSK team with Jamie Overton and Akeal Hossain depending on the conditions at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati. CSK could pick between pacers Anshul Kambhoj and Gurjapneet Singh as the Impact Player.

For the Royals, who was been recently bought for Rs 15,600 crore by Kal Somani-led consortium, will have a new captain in charge in Riyan Parag. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who celebrated his 15th birthday last week, will be the designated opener for the season for RR with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The Bihar opener has hit 24 sixes in 122 balls in IPL 2025 – a six every five balls on average.

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Former CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja will now be turning out for the Royals again but the home team will miss the services of England all-rounder Sam Curran for the entire season. Curran is set to be replaced by either South Africa’s Donovan Ferreira or Dasun Shanaka.

The Impact player pick for Rajasthan Royals is set to be between two pacers from South Africa and New Zealand – Nandre Burger and Adam Milne.

Practice match ✅

Only one thing left… let the campaign begin ⏳ pic.twitter.com/PrxBGi6mP4 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 30, 2026

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 3 Predicted 12

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Donnovan Ferreira/Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger/Adam Milne

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre/Urvil Patel/Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton/Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj/Gurjapneet Singh

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