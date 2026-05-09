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RR vs GT IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Dasun Shanaka IN, Nandre Burger, Prasidh Krishna OUT, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can…

RR vs GT IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Dasun Shanaka IN, Nandre Burger, Prasidh Krishna OUT, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can…

RR vs GT IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals can ring in some changes to their bowling attack for their clash against Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

RR captain Riyan Parag at a training session in Jaipur on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

RR vs GT IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals have had a ‘stop-start’ season in the IPL 2026 failing to secure a consistent run of victories in the last couple of weeks. They will now take on in-form Gujarat Titans with a berth in the top 2 of the Points Table at stake at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

One major areas of concern for Riyan Parag’s Royals is their bowling attack, especially the new-ball partner of Jofra Archer. While the England pacer has been breathing fire, South African left-arm seamer Nandre Burger has struggled so far this season.

Also Read | RR vs GT Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

One of the options for RR could be to replace Burger with either Kwena Maphaka or New Zealand pacer Adam Milne. The other option could be to bring in Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka, who will provide both batting and bowling options to the RR side.

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On the other hand, GT also have their bowling worries in the pace department. Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj have been among the wickets, but last year’s Purple Cap winner Prasidh Krishna has struggled for form. Shubman Gill’s side could consider continuing with left-arm spinner and all-rounder Manav Suthar over Krishna, although he had conceded 27 runs in his only over against Punjab Kings in the last match.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap update after match no. 51: KKR remain in hunt with 4th successive win, KL Rahul fails but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can…

“Both are highly performing players at the international level. You know the pedigree both of them bring, especially with the new ball. Rabada bowling 150 kph consistently and the way Siraj has been putting pressure – it’s great to see,” Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel had said about Rabada and Siraj bowling combination in the pre-match press conference.

Rabada had bowled two-thirds of his overs in the Powerplay in the IPL 2026 season – the highest-ever for him in any Indian Premier League season. He has managed to claim 11 wickets in this period – the highest-ever for him again.

GT are also likely to stick with West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, who has been among the wickets and scored useful runs down the order for the side as well this year. “Jason Holder’s inclusion has been brilliant for us. The way he has been batting, he is a proper all-rounder. He can play the anchor role and if needed, he can also finish games with attacking intent. With the ball too, he understands situations and conditions really well,” Patel said about Holder.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be eyeing another century to add to his IPL career, after scoring his maiden ton last year against the same opposition in Jaipur. Since then he added another ton this year against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur.

Only smiles when Shubi & Bishi met! pic.twitter.com/2P6u5UKj2u — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 8, 2026

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 52 Predicted 12

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger/Dasun Shanaka, Brijesh Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

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