Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Live Streaming Details

Steve Smith-led Royals lock horns with another team that would look to continue their winning momentum, Kings XI Punjab on Sunday in Sharjah. Rajasthan defeated Chennai on a batting paradise, where they were asked to bat first, whereas KXIP beat RCB. Also Read - IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra Hails KKR's Shubman Gill, Predicts Winner of Rajasthan Royals And Kings XI Punjab Clash

On the other hand, skipper KL Rahul (126* off 69 balls) played the perfect captain’s knock to help his side win. For the Royals, their batting would be bolstered as English wicketkeeper Jos Buttler is set to make a comeback in the squad. Also Read - RR vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction: Why You Should Pick Jos Buttler, Chris Gayle in Your Fantasy Team?

RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: 9th Match

When: September 27, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: Hotstar

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Full T20 Squads

Rajasthan:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Ben Stokes, Aniruddha Joshi, Anuj Rawat, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Mahipal Lomror, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, David Miller.

Punjab:

KL Rahul (C) (WK), Chris Gayle/Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Jimmy Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran/Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, Tajinder Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Hardus Viljoen, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan.