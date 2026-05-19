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RR vs LSG IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Ravindra Jadeja, Aiden Markram OUT, Matthew Breetzke may…

RR vs LSG IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Ravindra Jadeja, Aiden Markram OUT, Matthew Breetzke may…

Rajathan Royals are likely to miss the services of their all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the IPL 2026 match vs Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on Tuesday.

LSG opener Mitchell Marsh (right) at a training session at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

RR vs LSG IPL 2026: It is all to play for Rajasthan Royals as they take on Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 64 of the IPL 2026 season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday. While Rishabh Pant’s LSG are out of race for qualification for Playoffs, RR must win their next two matches against Lucknow and Mumbai Indians to assure themselves of qualification.

The home side missed the services of their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja due to a knee injury in their last match against Delhi Capitals last week. Jadeja, who was traded from Chennai Super Kings to RR before IPL 2026 season, could be forced to miss the match against LSG in Jaipur as well.

Also Read | RR vs LSG Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

RR batting coach Vikram Rathour had indicated that Jadeja had only been rested for one match as a precautionary measure. But Shubham Dubey and Dasun Shanaka could be preferred over Jadeja once again on Tuesday night.

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Ravi Singh, who had made his debut against DC in the last game for RR, is also believed to be injured and not available for tie vs LSG. The hosts could pick between medium-pacer Brijesh Sharma and Sushant Mishra for this game.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 63: SRH join RCB and GT in Playoffs, CSK hanging on…

Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG, on the other hand, will be missing the services of South African opener Aiden Markram, who has returned home to South Africa due to personal reasons. Josh Inglis has slot into the side in place of Markram and will be opening the innings alongside in-form opener Mitchell Marsh.

The Lucknow franchise have the option of picking South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke in place of Markram – the only available overseas batting option in the reserves. Rishabh Pant could also bring in all-rounder George Linde in place of Markram.

In the bowling department, they are likely to stick with tearaway Mayank Yadav to partner with Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav and Akash Singh – who were all impressive in the match against Chennai Super Kings last week.

Matchday state of mind pic.twitter.com/V6KP47oRM0 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 19, 2026

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 64 Predicted 12

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Brijesh Sharma/Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande, Yash Raj Punja

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Abdul Samad, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mukul Choudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav

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