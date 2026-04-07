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IPL Match Today, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch

IPL Match Today, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch

RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match No 13 LIVE: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians will look to return to winning ways as they take on Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

RR opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi at a training session in Guwahati on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

RR vs MI IPL 2026 Live: In one of the most anticipated and explosive clashes of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition, Rajasthan Royals teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi will go up against arguably the best T20 bowler in the world – Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians – as the two sides face off in match no. 13 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. Riyan Parag’s RR team can rise to the top of the table by completing a hat-trick of wins to start off their IPL 2026 campaign.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, started off on a high at home with a record chase of 221 against Kolkata Knight Riders but were humbled by Delhi Capitals in their second game last week at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. MI will be boosted by the availability of their skipper Hardik Pandya for the clash against RR after missing the last match as he was unwell and Nita Ambani’s side were led by Suryakumar Yadav in his absence.

Pandya trained with the MI team for the last couple of days and should be available for Tuesday evening’s fixture. RR opener Suryavanshi has had an explosive start to the IPL 2026 campaign with a blazing 18-ball fifty in the opening game of the season against Chennai Super Kings.

But facing off against Bumrah – India’s leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2026 with 14 scalps – will be a different kettle of tea. Suryavanshi also had trouble while facing MI’s Deepak Chahar last season and will be looking for a better start come Tuesday.

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Five-time champions MI have a slight edge when it comes to head-to-head encounters against RR with 16 wins as compared to 14 losses in 31 IPL matches so far. Only one game between the two sides ended in a no-result. In the IPL 2025 clash, MI had hammered RR by a massive 100-run margin in the only match between the two sides.

When the eyes say pic.twitter.com/HCI8qGBuSy — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 7, 2026

Here are all the details about Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 13…

When is Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 13 going to take place?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 13 will take place on Tuesday, April 7.

Where is Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 13 going to take place?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 13 will be held at ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 13 start?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 13 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 13 on TV in India?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 13 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 13 in India?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 13 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 13 Predicted 12

Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande/Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

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