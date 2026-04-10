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IPL Match Today, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch

IPL Match Today, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch

RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Match No 16 LIVE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Rajasthan Royals will face off against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a top of the table clash at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at a training session in Guwahati on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

RR vs RCB IPL 2026: It will be a top of the table clash in the IPL 2026 when two unbeaten teams – Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru – face off at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Friday. But more than a clash of in-form team, it will be an encounter between IPL’s glorious past and the league’s golden feature as legendary Virat Kohli takes on teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener has been in tremendous form with the bat, with a strike-rate of over 245 in second season of the IPL, including a 15-ball 50 in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings at this venue. Kohli has also started off on song in the IPL 2026 season with 69 not out in the opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad last month.

RCB were in explosive form in their 43-run win over Chennai Super Kings in their last match at home with Australia’s Tim David smashing a blazing 70 while skipper Rajat Patidar chipped in with an impressive 48 not out off 19 balls. Apart from then Devdutt Padikkal has been in golden form with two fifties in his first two matches of the season and strike-rate of over 201.

“We are coming into this game with some confidence. We have really started well this season and hopefully it will be a good game for everyone to watch and hopefully we come out on top as well,” Padikkal said in the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

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“I think it’s a lot to do with the confidence that you get out of scoring a lot of runs. Coming into the season as well, the domestic season I got a lot of runs and I was really consistent with it. Whenever you have that performance behind you I think it gives you that confidence going into the season,” he said about his own form in IPL 2026.

The Royals have banked a lot on explosive starts provided by Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order. The Sooryavanshi-Jaiswal duo smashed five-time champions Mumbai Indians brutally in their rain-hit encounter at the same venue earlier this week.

RCB, however, hold the edge when it comes to head-to-head encounters between the two sides with 17 wins as compared to 14 losses in 34 matches in IPL between the two sides.

Premium cricket content pic.twitter.com/92fOHqUj8x — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 10, 2026

Here are all the details about Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 16…

When is Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 16 going to take place?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 16 will take place on Friday, April 10.

Where is Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 16 going to take place?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 16 will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 16 start?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 16 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 16 on TV in India?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 16 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 16 in India?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 16 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 16 Predicted 12

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma

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