Home

Sports

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 Match No 36 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 Match No 36 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details

Look at the live-streaming details of RR vs SRH in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

RR vs SRH IPL 2026 live-streaming details

Another day, another chaos, another crazy moment for cricket fans as, on Saturday, there will be a double header in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will kick off the day. Following, the match will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

The second match of the day between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). This match will be important as both teams are performing well in the tournament. Whoever wins this match will move forward in the tournament to make their chances stronger in the qualification for IPL 2026.

Speaking about their last matches in the tournament, Rajasthan Royals (RR) have played their last match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Rajasthan Royals performed brilliantly against them and defeated them by 40 runs. Ravindra Jadeja was the ‘Player of the Match’ for Rajasthan Royals as he scored 43 runs not out with the bat and took one important wicket. This victory helped them to move forward in the tournament and secured third spot in the points table with 10 points.

Meanwhile, their rivals, Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad, played their last against Delhi Capitals, where SRH star player and one of the finest batters, Abhishek Sharma, played an iconic inning of unbeaten 135 runs off 68 balls, including 10 fours and 10 sixes and helped his side to beat Delhi Capitals by a big margin of 47 runs and turn their net run rate positive.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match no. 36 Probable playing 11

Let’s discuss the probable playing XI for the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash.

Rajasthan Royals (RR):

V Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, DC Jurel (wk), R Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, D Ferreira, RA Jadeja, Jofra Archer, N Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, B Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

Abhishek Sharma, TM Head, Ishan Kishan (C), H Klaasen (wk), Salil Arora, A Verma, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, S Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Also Read: RR vs SRH IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Sandeep Sharma IN, Donovan Ferreira OUT, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may…

Here are all the details about Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 36…

Let’s discuss the live-streaming details of the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When is Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 36 going to take place?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 36 will take place on Saturday, April 25.

How can I watch livestreaming of Where is Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 36 going to take place?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 36 will be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time will Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 36 start?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 36 will begin at 7:30pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 36 on TV in India?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 36 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 36 in India?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 36 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.