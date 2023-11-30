Home

Rajasthan Royals Will Gun For Rachin Ravindra at IPL 2024 Mini-Auction, Here’s WHY

With the IPL 2024 auction coming up, all eyes would be on Rachin. The young all-rounder would be in the wish list of all teams.

New Zealand's young gun Rachin Ravindra claimed the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for October 2023.

Jaipur: Once all-rounder Rachin Ravindra smashed a brilliant 96-ball 123 in the ODI World Cup 2023 opener versus England in Ahmedabad, all of us knew that he would break the bank at the upcoming IPL 2024 auction. New Zealand reached the semi-final of the tournament and Rachin was the breakaway star of the competition, easily. Now with the IPL auction 2024 coming up, all eyes would be on Rachin. The young all-rounder would be in the wish list of all teams. We reckon Rajasthan Royals would gun for him and here are the reasons to support our claim.

Royals Tapping Young Blood: The Royals is one of the teams that believes in giving an opportunity to young cricketers. If that is the case, Rachin stands a good chance of getting a bid from the Royals. Given his age, he could be a long-term investment.

Versatile, Dynamic and a Match-Winner: Rachin is versatile as he can float around in the batting order. He can also turn his arms over which is an added benefit for any team. Apart from that, he is a dynamic fielder as well. He is a complete package Rajasthan may be tempted to invest in.

Rajasthan Royals Retained Players for IPL 2024

Adam Zampa, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan (T)

Rajasthan Royals Release List IPL 2024

Abdul P A, Akash Vashisht, Jason Holder, Joe Root, K.C Cariappa, K.M. Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, Obed Mccoy

RR Purse and Squad slots ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

Rajasthan Royals have eight available slots with three overseas players in the IPL 2024 auction. They also have INR 14.5 crore remaining in the purse to use in the auction.

