Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips RJS vs VID Round 4, Group B Match at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 1:30 PM IST: Round 4 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 pits Vidarbha against Rajasthan in Thiruvananthapuram. Vidarbha have made a fantastic start to their campaign, having won all three of their matches so far while Rajasthan have had a mixed start, winning one and losing one of their two matches so far of the tournament. With 12 points, Faiz Fazal-led Vidarbha are at the top of the Group B points table while Rajasthan have four points to be placed at the third spot.

TOSS – The toss between Rajasthan and Vidarbha will take place at 1:00 PM IST on November 12

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Darshan Nalkande (captain), Akshay Kolhar (vice-captain), Manender Singh, Faiz Fazal, Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Mahipal Lomror, Akshay Karnewar, Tanveer Ul Haq, Yash Thakur, Aniket Choudhary

RJS vs VID SQUADS

Rajasthan Squad: Manender Narender Singh (wk), Rajesh Bishnoi, Robin Bist, Aniket Choudhary, Mahipal Lomror (captain), Arjit Gupta, Ankit Lamba, Abhimanyu Lamba, Chetan Bist, Aditya Garhwal, Chandrapal Singh, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Ramnivas Golada

Vidarbha Squad: Faiz Fazal (captain), Akshay Kolhar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shalabh Shrivastava, Ganesh Satish, Rushabh Rathod, Akshay Karnewar, Shrikant Wagh, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande, Aditya Sarwate, Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Wadkar

