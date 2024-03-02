Home

Rajat Patidar to be Retained in India’s Playing XI in 5th Test at Dharamsala vs England

Patidar to get another chance to prove himself which means he would feature in the final Test and Padikkal would have to wait.

Dharamsala: There were multiple reports over the past few days over Devdutt Padikkal making his Test debut in the fifth and final Test at Dharamsala in place of under-performing Rajat Patidar. But, the latest is that the team will give Patidar another chance to prove himself which means he would feature in the final Test and Padikkal would have to wait. With reports suggesting Patidar will not be playing the fifth Test, one was surprised to see him not being released from the side to go an play the Ranji semis.

“The team wants Patidar to get one more chance as they feel Patidar has talent and it’s a matter of time before he gets runs. As India has already won the series, the team wants to try him out one more time instead of giving a debut to Devdutt Padikkal,” a source said on Indian Express.

