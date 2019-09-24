Boxer Rajesh Lukka beat Ivor Lastrilla by a unanimous decision with a score of 79-80-80 in the main event of Mega Boxing fight night in New Delhli on Saturday.

Professional boxers from across the globe came to the country to challenge Indian professional boxing stars under the expert guidance of well known names in the international boxing fraternity, like – John Glozier, supervisor for the Professional Boxing Commission of New Zealand and Arden Eric Fatu, a referee of top repute.

In other results, Geeta Solanki won the bout by a TKO (Technical Knock Out) in the second round at 1 min 5 seconds against Shradha Jamliya. A high intensity knockout punch at 2 mins 38 seconds in the third round got Vivek Jagra a TKO (Technical Knock Out) win over opponent Ashish Ahlawat.

Akashdeep Singh won by a unanimous decision with a score of 60-60-58 against Munish Sharma Lalrinsana Tlau beat his opponent Digari Mahesh and won by a unanimous decision with a score of 60-60-60 Ramandeep Kaur won her bout by unanimous decision with a score of 60-60-60 against Saranyaphong Theinthong.

Rajesh Singh (Lukka), after winning a difficult bout added, “My preparation for every fight is like it is my last and that is how I keep my focus on defeating my opponent and giving it my best. My contender for this fight was extremely challenging and it was a challenge that I loved overcoming. I am extremely thankful to the Mega Boxing team for giving boxers like me an opportunity to showcase our skill at international platform and get recognised by the global fraternity.”

The loud echo of passionate cheering coupled with adrenalin rush and a hunger to win, fuelled every boxer’s performance – making them fight with intense desire, as if they were at war.

Mega Boxing is India’s first non-league sports property and a flag bearer of professional boxing in India. Mega Boxing is the conceptualisation of the parent company Bare Knuckled Promotions Pvt. Ltd. and is recognized by the WBO (World Boxing Organisation).