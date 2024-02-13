Home

Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: It has a tinge of green, yet it looks dry near the good length, from a distance.

Rajkot: We are a couple of days away from the start of the third Test between India and England at Rajkot. With the series locked at 1-1, all eyes would be on the third Test to see who comes out on top. While Ben Stokes’ England won at Vizag to get a lead, the hosts bounced back at Hyderabad to square things up. Something that players from both sides would have their eyes on is the pitch that would be used at Rajkot. We have finally got the first glimpse of the strip that would be used and it looks like there is a tinge of green. It has a tinge of green, yet it looks dry near the good length, from a distance.

First look: The Rajkot strip looks greenish but dry from good length spot to the crease on both ends. Precise sprinkling is underway. Not sure whether it’s water or some drying substance. pic.twitter.com/bMI0aDJPCY — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) February 13, 2024

Meanwhile, KL Rahul has been ruled out of the third Test against England in Rajkot, beginning on February 15, as he is yet to regain full fitness. His Karnataka teammate Devdutt Padikkal has been named as a replacement. This is also Paddikal’s maiden India call-up in Tests. With no Virat Kohli already, Rahul’s absence makes matters worse for India.

The BCCI dropped Shreyas Iyer for the final three Tests, which means, Gill is the only experienced batter in the Indian middle order. Rajat Patidar looked solid during his stay in the middle in the second Test while one among Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Paddikal is going to make his debut in Rajkot.

