New Delhi: Gyaneshwari Yadav, an electrician's daughter from Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, bagged a Silver medal in Junior World Weightlifting Championship 2022 held in Greece.

"We're extremely happy and hope that she excels further and brings many such laurels for the country," said her parents while expressing their joy over her achievement.

Gyaneshwari Yadav won the silver medal while compatriot V Rithika won the bronze in the women's 49kg category at the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Heraklion, Greece, on May 2.

Gyaneshwari produced a total effort of 156kg (73kg+83kg) to take home the silver medal, while 18-year-old Rithika heaved 150kg (69kg+81kg) to take bronze in a 10-lifter field.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist and strong favourite Windy Cantika Aisah of Indonesia was crowned the champion in the category thanks to her total effort of 185kg (83kg+102kg).

