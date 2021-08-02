New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Monday congratulated P.V. Sindhu for winning the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics. M. Venkaiah Naidu, Chairman of the House, said, “I congratulate P.V. Sindhu for winning the Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics. With her spectacular performance, she has made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympics medals in a row in successive Olympics.”Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Rani Rampal & Co Reach Semis; Focus Now on Kamalpreet Kaur's Discuss Final

Sindhu defeated China's He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza to add a second medal to India's tally at the Olympics.

It is Sindhu's second medal at the Olympics after she won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She also became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Sushil Kumar had earlier become the first Indian athlete to win two Olympic Gold medals.

With Sindhu’s bronze, India has now equalled its tally of the 2016 Rio Olympics as they have won two medals thus far. Furthermore, India’s third medal is also confirmed as Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has qualified for the semi-finals. The Boxer from Assam will face Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli in the semifinal on 4th August at 11:00 AM IST.

Sindhu came up with her best as she played at the top of her game. The lanky shuttler came up with cross-court shots, smashes and good near the netplay to create history. The 26-year old from Hyderabad was able to bounce back in the Bronze Medal match after she lost against the World No.1 T.Y Tai in the semifinal in straight sets. There were huge expectations from Sindhu and she was able to stand tall to them.

