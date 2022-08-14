Mumbai: It was not a bright start on Sunday for India as ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away aged 62. While the premature death of the trade market guru made India mourn, condolences for the family poured in and it took over social space in no time. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag who has a nose for news and keeps a keen interest in affairs other than cricket reacted.Also Read - Who Was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, How He Became Dalal Street Mogul | READ

Hailing the investor as the 'big bull of the dalal stareet', Sehwag gave condolences to his family during such tough times and reckoned it was an end of an era. His tweet read: "End of an Era as the Big Bull of the Dalal Street , #RakeshJhunjhunwala passes away. Condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti."



Apart from being an active investor, Jhunjhunwala was the chairman of Aptech Limited and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and sits on the board of directors of Prime Focus Limited, Geojit Financial Services, Bilcare Limited, Praj Industries Limited, Provogue India Limited, Concord Biotech Limited, Innovasynth Technologies Limited, Mid Day Multimedia Limited, Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited, Viceroy Hotels Limited, and Tops Security Limited.

Born to an income tax officer, Jhunjhunwala started stock trading while he was still in college. The Big Bulll’s investment journey began with a mere $100 in 1985 when the Bombay Stock Exchange Index was at just 150. He got an interest in the stock market after listening to his father discuss it with his friends. Jhunjhunwala’s most profitable investment is Titan, the jewellery play from Tata stable.