West Indies offspinner Rakheem Cornwall added another feather to his hat when he picked up a career-best seven-wicket haul to help the Caribbean side bowl out Afghanistan for a paltry 187 on the opening day of the lone Test in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Cornwall, the 26-year-old, pocketed seven wickets which spun a web around the Afghanistan batsmen on a turning track after West Indies won the toss and opted to field.

At stumps, West Indies were 68 for two in 22 overs, still trailing Afghanistan by 119 runs.

Cornwall’s effort was also the best first-innings figures for any West Indies spinner since Jack Noregia took 9 for 95 against India 48 years ago.

Cornwall also became the 7th bowler to pick the most Test wickets in a day in India. The list is topped by Subhash Gupte who snapped 9 wickets on the opening day in Kanpur in 1958.

Earlier, after being sent into bat, Afghanistan started cautiously with the pair of Ibrahim Zadran (17) and Javed Ahmadi (39) stitching 28 runs off 12.2 overs. Cornwall gave West Indies the breakthrough by removing Zadran.

Afghanistan lost two more wickets before lunch to be placed at 90 for three in 30.4 overs.

Thereafter, it was all a Cornwall show as the off-spinner wreaked havoc by picking up the wickets of Rahmat Shah (4), Asghar Afghan (4), Nasir Jamal (2) and Afsar Zazai (32) to reduce Afghanistan to 165 for eight at tea.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder (2/22) also contributed two wickets with his medium pace by removing his counterpart Rashid Khan (1) and Amit Hamza (34) before Cornwall put an end to the Afghanistan innings by dismissing Yamin Ahmadzai (18).

In reply, West Indies lost opener Kraigg Braithwaite (11) and Shai Hope (7) early before John Campbell (30 not out) and Shamarh Brooks (19 not out) steadied the ship.

Left-arm spinner Amir Hamza (1/25) and Rashid (1/24) shared the honours for Afghanistan.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 187 (Javed Ahmadi 39, Afsar Zazai 32; Rahkeem Cornwall 7-75) lead West Indies 68/2 (John Campbell 30) by 119 runs