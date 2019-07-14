Indian actor Rakhi Sawant was at it again! This time it seemed like she on purpose has stirred a controversy. After the shock exit of the Indian cricket team from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semis, Rakhi has gone on to accuse star cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma of using the stage for honeymoon. Both India captain and his deputy had the company of their wives in the UK during the course of the tournament. Rakhi also went on to mention at Anushka and Ritika were present and hence they got out cheaply.

Here is the video of Rakhi Sawant:

It was not the World Cup but “Honeymoon Cup”. Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s wives had reached the match. Both of them thought towards the wives.

Here is how fans slammed her statement:

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will review India’s World Cup performance in a meeting with skipper Virat Kohli and chief coach Ravi Shastri and the focus is likely to be on selections made for the big event.

The CoA members led by chairman Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and Lt Gen (Retd) Ravi Thodge will also have discussions with the chairman of selectors MSK Prasad on a roadmap for India for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“We will certainly have a review meeting once the coach and the captain are back from their breaks. I will not put a date and time but we will speak to them. Also, we will speak to selection committee head on road ahead,” Rai told PTI from Singapore.