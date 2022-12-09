Top Recommended Stories
RAL vs CAT Match 113 & 114 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Match Raval Sporting vs Catalunya Tigers at Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.
Here is the Raval Sporting vs Catalunya Tigers Match no. 113 & 114 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RAS vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fan code ECS T10 Barcelona RAS vs CAT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, RAS vs CAT Probable XIs match no. 113 & 114, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Raval Sporting vs Catalunya Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Raval Sporting vs Catalunya Tigers at Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.
TOSS: The toss between Raval Sporting vs Catalunya Tigers will take place at 12:30 and 2:30 PM IST.
Time: 1 PM & 3 PM IST.
Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.
RAS vs CAT Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: A Ahmed
Batters: M Asim, M Iqbal, D Karan
All-rounders: M Manwani, Y Ali, W Abbas, I Patel
Bowlers: N Ali, G Mahyavanshi, M Riwan
RAS vs CAT Probable Playing XI
Raval Sporting(RAS): Ishan Patel, Chyet Patel, Karan Datta, Manish Manwani, Kishitij Patel (wk), Unnatkumar Patel, Amit Das, Gopi Waraich, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Rizwan, Ranveer Singh
Catalunya Tigers: Awais Ahmed (wk), Qasim Ali, Mustansar Iqbal, Jamshad Afzal, Shahzaib Akram, Taimur Mughal, Fahad Hassan, Haider Gul, Sheraz Iqbal, Ghulam Sarwar, Ghulam Dastgeer
