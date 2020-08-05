In a bid to pave the way for the long-held construction of Ram Temple on the site of Ram Janmabhoomi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on Wednesday and laid the 40kg silver brick in the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of the grand temple. Also Read - Mohammad Kaif Reacts as PM Narendra Modi Does Bhoomi Poojan in Ayodhya, Says "Lord Ram Saw Goodness in Everyone"

The ground-breaking event drew attention as citizens from all over the nation stayed glued to their TV sets during the pandemic to get a glimpse of Modi creating history. The event was attended by political and spiritual leaders.

While the social media and all the news channels were carrying this story all day long, the Indian cricketers were not too far behind as they took to Twitter and reacted on the historic occasion hailing the Prime Minister of India.

Here is how they reacted:

मंगल भवन अमंगल हारी,

धुर्वे दशरथ अचर बिहारी,

राम, सिया राम, सिया राम जय जय राम !

Ayodhya Pati Shri Ram ji ki Jai ! pic.twitter.com/3ikWtjsbsP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2020

Solving issues and not suppressing them leads to true unity and integration! Lord Ram has been the guiding light for Indians since time immemorial. We all should work hard so that values like justice, righteousness and prosperity which epitomize Lord Ram are celebrated every day! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 5, 2020

Growing up in Allahabad,a city with Ganga-Jamuna culture,I loved watching Ramlila-a tale of compassion,co-exsistence,honour and dignity.Lord Ram saw goodness in everyone and our conduct should reflect his legacy.Don’t allow the agents of hate to come in the way of love and unity. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 5, 2020

समस्त भारतीयों को श्री राम मन्दिर के निर्माण के पावन अवसर पर हार्दिक बधाई।

यह बड़े गर्व की बात है, कि इस स्वर्णिम अवसर के हम साक्षी बन रहे हैं

यह सुअवसर हमारे देश भारत में परस्पर प्रेम,मैत्री, करुणा और उच्चतम मानवीय मूल्यों की अभिवृद्धि करने वाला हो,जय श्री राम🙏 @narendramodi — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 5, 2020

Today is a day of celebration and one that will go down in the history books. Congratulations to everyone involved. #RamMandir — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 5, 2020

The Supreme Court had delivered a landmark verdict to hand over the 2.77-acre site claimed by both Hindus and Muslims for a Ram temple in 2019. The apex court had also ordered a five-acre plot at a different site in Ayodhya for a mosque.