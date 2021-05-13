The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed Ramesh Powar as the head coach of the women’s cricket team. The announcement was made on Thursday. Also Read - Shafali Verma Set For WBBL Debut, Signs Contract With Sydney Sixers: Report

The BCCI had advertised for the post and received over 35 applications.

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Ms. Sulakshana Naik, Mr. Madan Lal and Mr Rudra Pratap Singh interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Mr. Powar's candidature.

A former international, Powar played 2 Tests and 31 ODIs for India. Post his playing career, he took up cricket coaching and is an ECB Level 2 certified coach and has also attended BCCI-NCA Level 2 coaching course. A former coach of the Indian Women’s Team from July-November 2018, it was under him that India qualified for the semi-final of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in 2018 and also won 14 T20 matches in a row.

He recently coached the Mumbai senior team that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has worked at the National Cricket Academy as a Bowling Coach.

