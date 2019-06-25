ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former India cricketer Ramesh Powar has blamed poor management for the dismal run of South Africa in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis recently blamed IPL for the bad run in the tournament. He admitted that he did not want Kagiso Rabada to feature in the IPL. South Africa have already been knocked out of the tournament with two games still to go. The loss against Pakistan ensured that they had no chance of making it back.

“I don’t think we’ll ever have a perfect answer for that because he’s probably biting on too much. But we did try and get him not to go to the IPL; to try and stay and get fresh. That wasn’t the case of — and then when he went there, we were like, let’s try and get him back halfway through the IPL because it’s important, not just for him, but a few other players,” Faf Du Plessis said in the post-match presser.

Citing the example of how wonderfully BCCI managed Jasprit Bumrah, his tweet read, “Its important how you manage your players. Look at @Jaspritbumrah93 & other fast bowlers been managed by @BCCI @mipaltan & all franchises. Injury will always be part of a fast bowler’s career, who puts in heart & soul for his team.its not abt criticism but management & awareness.”

Meanwhile, India is having a dream run in the tournament. The Men in Blue are yet to be defeated after five games. India look good to make it to the last four.