New Delhi: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa grabbed headlines when he beat World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters. His victory in the online rapid chess competition has been lauded by celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar and India’s finest Grandmaster, Viswanathan Anand also congratulated the teenage sensation. Praggnanandhaa became the third Indian after Viswanathan and P Harikrishan to beat Norwegian star, Carlsen.Also Read - Meet India's 16 Year Old Praggnanandhaa Who Defeated World's Number 1 Chess Player Magnus Carlsen At Airthings Masters Chess - Watch

Historic moment for India 🇮🇳

16 years old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa beats world champion magnus carlsen. pic.twitter.com/eH2ffk82aX — trust_stranger (@pinakin_dhodia) February 22, 2022

Always proud of our talents! Very good day for @rpragchess https://t.co/vIcFUwAzmZ — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) February 21, 2022

Here are some of the facts, everyone should know about the next big thing in Indian chess.

Praggnanandhaa was born in Chennai on 10th August. 2005. He is the sibling of renowned Chess player Vaishali Rameshbabu.

He is the fifth-youngest chess player to achieve the title of Grandmaster.

At age 7, Praggnanandhaa won the World Youth Chess Championship under the category of u-8 title back in 2013. The victory fetched him the title of FIDE Master, which is below the Grandmaster and International Master title.

He became the youngest International Master in history at the age of 10 years.

At 12 years, 10 months and 13 days, Praggnanandhaa became the youngest Grandmaster after Russian Chess player Sergey Karjakin.

According to an ESPN report, Praggnanadhaa has completely stayed away from social media as it helps him in easing the pressure of being watched.

The 16-year old missed out a spot in the quarter-finals of the Airthings Masters, going down to USA’s Hans Mokko Niemann in round 12.