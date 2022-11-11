Ramiz Raja Cites Imran Khan’s 1992 Speech Ahead Of Pakistan Vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final

Pakistan will play England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.

Pakistan players train ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England. (Image: PCB/Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja gave example of Imran Khan’s shortest final speech in 1992 to the current team on Friday ahead of their T20 World Cup 2022 summit clash against England.

The 2009 champions, Pakistan, defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the semifinal on Wednesday at the SCG. Raja, a former Pakistan captain, advised the players to just enjoy the moment when they walk out at the packed Melbourne Cricket Ground with 90000-plus people in attendance.

“We had the shortest World Cup final speech in 1992. And when we went to the ground there were 90000 people, Imran (Khan) was the captain,” said Raja, who was a part of the Pakistan playing XI that beat England 30 years back at the same venue.

“Just go out there and enjoy this (moment) and don’t do anything extra. Don’t tell yourself that ‘I am ready for this’. Everyone is ready for this match. This type of moments won’t come to you every time. Just keep in mind that you are confident with a positive body language and inshallah we will do well.”

“You should be proud of this incredible comeback.” 🗣️ PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja’s inspiring words to the Pakistan team ahead of the #T20WorldCup final 🔊#WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/RyrD3CW3S9 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 11, 2022

Pakistan started the T20 World Cup 2022 on a disastrous note, losing their opening two games against arch-rivals India and Zimbabwe. But the Babar Azam-led side recovered well to beat Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and New Zealand en route to the final.

Raja hailed the comeback. “You should be proud of this incredible comeback. And this was possible because we were united, the players stood by each other,” said Raja in a video shared by PCB on social media.

“To all the coaching staff, thank you so much. It has been a great deal, to the fans in fact. There has been a unified stance now, there is a lot of good vibes and energy now.”

However, Pakistan will start as underdogs against England in the final on November 13. In 28 T20Is both teams played against each other, Pakistan have won nine compared to England’s 17. In T20 World Cups, Pakistan have lost to England on both coactions so far.