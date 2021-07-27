New Delhi: Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja lauded India rising star Suryakumar Yadav for his consistent show on the international stage. Suryakumar made his international debut for India in the T20I series against England earlier this and he instantly made an impact by scoring a half-century in his second match.Also Read - Can See Shades of MS Dhoni in Shikhar Dhawan’s Calm & Composed Captaincy: Kamran Akmal

The stylish batsman had already made a big name for himself before entering the Indian team with his solid show in the last couple of IPLs. Suryakumar, who has played just 4 T20Is so far, took the responsibility on his shoulders in opening T20I of the three-match series and slammed 50 runs off 34 balls. The stylish batsman was involved in a 62-run stand for the third wicket with Dhawan.

Raja heaped praises on Surya and claims it doesn't seem like he is playing his first season for India.

“Suryakumar Yadav played a brilliant innings. It doesn’t seem that he is playing his first season for India because he has almost instantly announced himself on the international stage. To bat with a certain tempo and to improvise without taking risks is really difficult. Be it a slower bowl, or a Yorker or a bouncer – nothing can harm him as he has a lot of options to attack.”

Raja further talked about Suryakumar’s fluent fifty against Sri Lanka during 1st T20I.

“He is temperamentally strong. He scored a fifty off 34 balls which isn’t easy at all, especially when the conditions are tough to bat on. He played a top-quality innings. He has consistency as well. To maintain consistency in white-ball cricket is very tough because you need to take chances,” he added.

“Suryakumar takes chances with lesser risk. He has an array of shots – he smashes out of the park for a six and also plays grounded shots. He is surely a great find,” Raja said further.

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played on July 28.