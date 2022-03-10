Rawalpindi: Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria lashed out at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja for his statement on the Rawalpindi pitch in the first Test match against Australia which came under heavy criticism for being in favour of the batters with hardly any assistance on offer for the bowlers.Also Read - Explained: Why Jasprit Bumrah Has A Clear Action and Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Hasnain Has Been Banned

Raja had said in a statement that although it might be frustrating for the fans to see a match that ended in a dull draw but it is important for Pakistan to play to their strengths and not put the conditions in Australia's lap.

"I understand the fans' frustration and it would have been great if there was a result in this Test match. But do remember that this is a three-Test series and there is a lot of cricket left to be played. We cannot make a fast or bouncy pitch for the heck of it and put the conditions in Australia's lap. It is important that when we play at home, we play according to our strengths," Ramiz said.

Kaneria reckoned that it was a lame excuse coming from the PCB chairman and accused him of misleading the Pakistan fans, adding he not only lied to them but also betrayed them.

“What Ramiz Raja said today was nothing but a lame excuse and has misled Pakistani fans with the same. He has lied and has betrayed the fans,” said Kaneria while speaking on his Youtube channel.

“It’s okay, he was busy in his son’s wedding. He attended the wedding but then saw there was a lot of noise surrounding the dead wicket. The Test grew a lot of eyeballs as Australia was touring Pakistan after these many years, but what wicket did they produce for that?”

The former Pakistan leg-spinner also called captain Babar Azam a weak captain who lacks aggression while leading his side.

“What were you afraid of? You had bowlers, but you didn’t play them. You have a weak captain who cannot be aggressive while leading the side. It was such a wicket that even Ramiz Raja would have scored runs on it even at this age,” said the 41-year-old.