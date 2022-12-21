Ramiz Raja Likely to Be Sacked By PCB, Najam Sethi to Take Over- Report

Ramiz Raja has been reportedly sacked by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday, a day after Pakistan's 3-0 whitewash loss on the hands of England.

As per Pakistani outlets, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has approved the name of Najam Sethi for the next Chairman of PCB.

The management was heavily criticised after the Men in Green’s heavy loss in the recently concluded Test Series.

Raja is the fourth Test cricketer to become chairman after Ijaz Butt, Javed Burki and Abdul Hafeez Kardar and is the 35th chairman of the board. It was his second stint with the PCB, after acting as PCB’s chief executive from 2003 to 2004.

Back in November, Raja said that the Pakistan cricket team won’t travel to India for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023 if the Men in Blue don’t visit the neighbouring country for the next year’s Asia Cup.

The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played in Pakistan in September of next year. However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) last month said that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the Continental championship and demanded that the event be moved to a neutral venue.

“If Pakistan doesn’t take part in the World Cup scheduled in India next year, who will watch it? We have a clear stand: If the Indian team comes here then we will go for the World Cup. If they don’t come then they can play the World Cup without us,” Raja told Urdu News.