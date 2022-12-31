Ramiz Raja Makes Shocking Claim, Says Poor Show Against Pakistan Forced India to Change Captain

'They couldn't digest how Pakistan went ahead of them'- Ramiz Raja.

New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja was removed as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by the country’s government, which has appointed a 14-member committee, headed by Najam Sethi, to run the affairs of the game for the next four months.

The Pakistan government, through a notification late on last Wednesday, removed Raja following the team’s 3-0 whitewash by England in the Test series. The notification, issued by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, has to be approved by the federal cabinet, which is just a formality.

Raja has been very vocal after getting sacked from his post and has blasted Sethi, accusing him that he wants only power and has no interest in cricket.

In a recent interaction with Suno TV, he made a shocking claim that due to failing against Pakistan, India were forced to change their skipper as they couldn’t digest how the Men in Green went ahead of them.

“We gave outstanding performances in white-ball cricket. We played the Asia Cup final, India didn’t play that. India, a billion-dollar industry, was left behind. Tod phod hui, unhone apna chief selector, selection committee fire kar di, captain badal diye kyunki unko hazam nahi hua ki Pakistan unse kaise aage nikal gaya. (They fired their chief selector, selection committee, changed the captain because they couldn’t digest how Pakistan went ahead of them),” Ramiz said.

In the last 4 India-Pakistan matches, both teams have won twice each. In 2022, Pakistan played both in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup finals but ended up as runners-up on both occasions.