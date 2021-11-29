New Delhi: Newly Appointed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja lashed out at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise owners in a meeting that was held to sort out the underlying issues of the league, according to a report published by The NEWS. The meeting that was recently held was organised to discuss a lot of issues plaguing the league, one of which was PSL Player Purse.Also Read - Pakistani Model's Photoshoot With Uncovered Head in Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Sparks Row

According to the report, an argument that started with Raja requesting the PSL franchise owners to increase the player purse ahead of the draft for the 7th season, suggesting that it is the only way the league can attract top players from the world.

'This is the only way top players can come & play in PSL," the PCB chairman reportedly said to the owners.

The proposal was, however, shot down by the franchise owners that irked the former Pakistan opener and according to a source inside the board, Ramiz was quoted as saying, “PSL is our home and you guys are intruders. You have destroyed [the] windows and doors of our house.”

The argument soon turned ugly as the owners gave it back to Raja.

“We are the investors of the league. We have six successful seasons of the league and it is our home,” responded the owner of Quetta Gladiators Nadeem Omer.

The seventh season of the PSL is scheduled to take place in mid-January with the draft expected to happen in the second or third week of December. It was reported that the purse was kept at $0.95 million (same as earlier) instead of $1.2 million as proposed by the PCB Chairman.