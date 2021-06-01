India have been terrific in the longest format of the game lately by topping the World Test Championships standings and also ranking as the best Test side in the world in the ICC Test Rankings. Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Has Always Inspired me - Former Mumbai U-16 Captain Pushkar Sharma

Ahead of the much-awaited tournament, Ramiz spoke to India News, the cricketer-turned-commentator said India have become the favorites across the world and they are doing the same thing that he and other Pakistan players did under the leadership of Imran Khan.

“India have turned into a brilliant side. There is aggression and a controlled madness in Virat Kohli’s captaincy. And I believe, the game plan is based on aggression which helps in releasing the negativity from the system and sets you free. So, India is doing what we used to do under Imran Khan’s leadership. So, I feel happy. There were 2-3 boxes which India weren’t ticking earlier and they have been doing it for over a decade now. That’s why they have become one of the favorite teams across the world. Wherever they tour, they win,” Ramiz told.

“Unless you don’t win overseas matches, you don’t express your command. And we see how well they performed in Australia with a B Team,” he added.

Speaking about India’s chances in the upcoming high-voltage showdown, the former cricketer stated that India is a ‘more talented’ side than New Zealand as the Indians having a better, strong game plan which is backed by their instincts.