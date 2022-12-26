Ramiz Raja Slams New PCB Chairman Najam Sethi, Says He Has No Interest in Cricket, Only Wants Authority

Ramiz Raja didn't mince words about new PCB Chairman Najam Sethi.

New Delhi: Ramiz Raja has hit back at new PCB Chairman Najam Sethi for the first time for not having any sort of interest in Pakistan cricket and accused him of going after authority only.

“There should be no political interference in cricket. This is a highly disrespectful way of treating your cricketers,” Raja said while speaking in his YouTube channel.

“The government of Pakistan changed the whole constitution of PCB just to accommodate Najam Sethi. I have never seen this ever in my life,” he added.

Ramiz Raja said that Sethi attacked PCB headquarters like an FIA raid.

“Najam Sethi doesn’t know how many months he has to stay in PCB. He has no interest in Pakistan Cricket. He only wants authority in PCB.”

“Najam Sethi attacked on PCB headquarter in such a manner that I was unable to take my baggage from my office. They attacked PCB like an FIA raid.”

Raja also said that there will be pressure on skipper Babar Azam as well as he has to be in the same page of the new hierarchy.

“I believe in authoritative captain but Babar Azam has to bring improvement in his captaincy,” he said.

“The new hierarchy in PCB will put pressure on Babar Azam because the captain now has to work with a new management of PCB during ongoing season,” he added.

‘The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja @iramizraja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end’, Sethi tweeted on 22nd December.