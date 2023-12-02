Home

Ramiz Raja Slams PCB For Appointing Ex Pakistan Captain Salman Butt As Consultant To Chief Selector, Wahab Riaz

The newly appointed consultant members of Pakistan Cricket Board receive early flak from ex PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja.

Ramiz Raja during his time as PCB Chairman. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja has slammed the board for the appointment of ex Pakistan skipper, Salman Butt as Consultant to Chief Selector Wahab Riaz. Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum have been newly appointed into the consultant member panel. Raja, who is also a former cricketer and a commentator didn’t take it in good sport.

Butt during his playing days faced a 10-year ban for spot-fixing scandal and he even served jail-time in the United Kingdom. Raja is of the opinion that it is ‘insane’ to chose a person, who was sent to jail for match-fixing and he even questioned the selection of Umar Akmal’s brother Kamran Akmal indirectly.

The Akmal family also grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons and Umar Akmal was also banned by the PCB for not reporting a corruption situation.

“It’s insane to have a selection committee consisting of a member whose decision can be termed as a display of filial affection or non-affection and another one who was locked up for match-fixing”, Raja said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Pakistan Cricket Team are gearing up for their latest assignment in the Test Series against Australia down under. The 1st Test begins from 14th December and Shan Masood, the newly appointed skipper for the longest format will lead the Men in Green.

Pakistan squad for PAK vs AUS Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

