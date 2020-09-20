Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Ranchi Raiders vs Bokaro Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s RAN vs BOK at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: In another high-voltage battle of Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2020, Ranchi Raiders will square off against Bokaro Blasters in the match no. 10 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Sunday -September 19. The Jharkhand T20 League RAN vs BOK match will begin at 9.30 AM IST. In their last match, the Raiders suffered a heartbreaking loss to Dhanbad Dynamos by two wickets. Due to the loss, Ranchi are fourth in the points table. In the upcoming match against Bokaro, Ranchi will present have an opportunity to move ahead in the tally. Meanwhile, Blasters are third on the table and a win in this match will help them move above Raiders on the points table. Bokaro played their last match against Jamshedpur Jugglers and they lost the match by five wickets. Here is the Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Guru Tips and RAN vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction, RAN vs BOK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game. Also Read - JAM vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers T20 Match at JSCA, Ranchi 1.30 PM IST Saturday September 19

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 League match toss between Ranchi Raiders vs Bokaro Blasters will take place at 9 AM (IST) – September 20. Also Read - RAN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos T20 Match at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 9.30 AM IST Saturday September 19

Time: 9.30 AM IST Also Read - WCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin And District ODD Final: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Waratah CC vs Palmerston CC Match at Cazalys Oval, Darwin at 7AM IST Saturday September 19

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kumar Kushagra, Pankaj Kumar

Batsmen: Aryaman Sen, Vikash Vishal, Kumar Deobrat

All-rounders: Aditya Singh (VC), Yuvraj Kumar (C), Vishal Singh

Bowlers: Vivek Anand, Manishi, Ashish Kumar

RAN vs BOK Probable Playing XIs

Ranchi Raiders: Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand and Manishi.

Bokaro Blasters: Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Nityanand Kashyap and Ashish Kumar.

RAN vs BOK SQUADS

Ranchi Raiders (RAN): Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Prem Kumar, Aayush Ojha, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand, Manishi, Rishav Raj, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Mohit Kumar Rai.

Bokaro Blasters (BOK): Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Ashish Kumar, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammad Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ankit Raj Singh

