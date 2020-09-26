Dream11 Team Prediction

RAN vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Ranchi Raiders vs Bokaro Blasters T20 Match at JSCA, Ranchi 9.30 AM IST Sunday, September 27: Also Read - DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Jharkhand T20 League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Dhanbad Dynamos vs Dumka Daredevils T20 Match at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 1.30 PM IST Sunday September 27

In another mouthwatering clash of Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2020, Ranchi Raiders will lock horns with Bokaro Blasters at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Sunday -September 19. The Jharkhand T20 League RAN vs BOK match will begin at 9.30 AM IST. Also Read - SIN vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Singhbhum Strickers vs Dumka Daredevils T20 Match at JSCA, Ranchi 1.30 PM IST Saturday September 26

Here is the Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Guru Tips and RAN vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction, RAN vs BOK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game. Also Read - BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbum Strickers T20 Match at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 1.30 PM IST Monday September 21

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 League match toss between Ranchi Raiders vs Bokaro Blasters will take place at 9 AM (IST) – September 26.

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kumar Kushagra, Pankaj Kumar

Batsmen: Aryaman Sen, Vikash Vishal, Kumar Deobrat

All-rounders: Aditya Singh (VC), Yuvraj Kumar (C), Vishal Singh

Bowlers: Vivek Anand, Manishi, Ashish Kumar

RAN vs BOK Probable Playing XIs

Ranchi Raiders: Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand and Manishi.

Bokaro Blasters: Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Nityanand Kashyap and Ashish Kumar.

RAN vs BOK SQUADS

Ranchi Raiders (RAN): Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Prem Kumar, Aayush Ojha, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand, Manishi, Rishav Raj, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Mohit Kumar Rai.

Bokaro Blasters (BOK): Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Ashish Kumar, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammad Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ankit Raj Singh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BOK Dream11 Team/ RAN Dream11 Team/ Bokaro Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction/ Ranchi Raiders Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Jharkhand T20 League/ Online Cricket Tips and more.