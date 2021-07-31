RAN vs BOK Dream11 Tips And Prediction Jharkhand T20

Ranchi Raiders vs Bokaro Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's RAN vs BOK at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: In the high-voltage semifinal 1 of Jharkhand T20 League 2021 on Sunday, Bokaro Blasters will take on Ranchi Raiders at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi – August 1. The Jharkhand T20 RAN vs BOK match will begin at 9 AM IST. Despite finishing as the group winners with 28 points, Raiders didn't get the success against Blasters on both occasions when they met. Apart from that, they were quite consistent with their performances. On the other hand, Bokara Blasters finished 4th in the standings with 22 points. They had ups and downs in this tournament and manage to win five matches. They had better off Raiders in the group stages and need to make most of that in the all in all-important semi-final clash. Here is the Jharkhand T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and RAN vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20, RAN vs BOK Fantasy Cricket Prediction Jharkhand T20, Probable XIs for RAN vs BOK Jharkhand T20 match.

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 match toss between Ranchi Raiders vs Bokaro Blasters will take place at 8:30 AM (IST) – August 1.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

RAN vs BOK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Pappu Kumar, Bhanu Anand (VC)

Batsmen – Saurabh Shekhar, Vikash Vishal (C), Ram Roshan Sharan

All-rounders – Vikash Singh, Mohit Kumar, Pratik Ranjan

Bowlers – Vivek Anand, Sonu Kr-Singh, Pratik Kumar

RAN vs BOK Probable Playing XIs

Ranchi Raiders: Aryaman Sen, Sachin Tiwary, Alok Sharma, Supriyo Chakraborty (C), Pankaj Kumar (wk), Prem Kumar-Singh, Deepak Singh, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Rounak Kumar.

Bokaro Blasters: Mahboob Sheikh, Vikash Vishal (C), Pappu Kumar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Pankaj Yadav, Aayush Bhardwaj, Aman Kumar Shah, Vikash Singh, Pratik Kumar, Amit Kumar Khushwaha, Pratik Ranjan.

RAN vs BOK SQUADS

Bokaro Blasters (BOK): Aayush Bharadwaj, Pratik Ranjan, Prem Chourasia, Vikash Vishal, Amit Kumar Khushwaha, Ishthekar Ahmed Khan, Nityanand Kashyap, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Pappu Singh, Prakash Munda.

Ranchi Raiders (RAN): Aryaman Sen, Ravi Yadav, Sachin Tiwary, Supriyo Chakraborty, Manishi, Prem Kumar Singh, Rishav Raj, Rounak Kumar, Umar Mallick, Aditya Singh, Harsha Rana, Roni Kumar, M Naveen, Pankaj Kumar.

