Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's RAN vs DHA at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: In another high-voltage battle of Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2020, Ranchi Raiders will square off against Dhanbad Dynamos in the match no. 8 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Saturday- September 19. The Jharkhand T20 League RAN vs DHA match will begin at 9.30 AM IST. Raiders have played two matches so far, winning one and losing the other. The team lost their first game in the league after failing to put up a challenging total on the board against Singhbum Stickers. In their second game, the Raiders bounced back and scored 141 runs before winning the match by 10 runs. On the other hand, Dhanbad Dynamos lost both the games they have played so far in the competition. Dynamos will be looking to break their losing streak with a victory over Ranchi on Saturday.

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 League match toss between Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos will take place at 9 AM (IST) – September 19.

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nazim Siddiqui

Batsmen: Aryaman Sen, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh, Shahib Rizvi

All-rounders: Aditya Singh (C), Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh

Bowlers: Jai Prakash Yadav (VC), Manishi, Prem Kumar Singh

RAN vs DHA Probable Playing XIs

Ranchi Raiders: Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand and Manishi.

Dhanbad Dynamos: Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Chandan Kumar and Abhishek Yadav.

RAN vs DHA SQUADS

Ranchi Raiders (RAN): Pankaj Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh, Manishi, Ashish Kumar Choubay Shikhar Mohan, Aayush Ojha, Suman Dutt Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Vivek Anand, Rishav Raj, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati.

Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA): Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Kumar Aniket, Md Nazim Siddiqui, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu.

