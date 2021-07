Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 01.00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

RAN vs DHA My Dream11 Team

P Kumar, A Sen, S Setu, R Yadav, K Singh, S Chakraborty, S Raj, A Singh, R Kumar, V Kumar, P Kumar Singh

Captain: K Singh. Vice-captain: S Chakraborty

RAN vs DHA Probable Playing XIs

Ranchi Raiders

Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar Singh, Aditya Singh, Pankaj Kumar (wk), Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Roni Kumar, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Rounak Kumar, Alok Sharma

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Satya Setu, Yuvraj Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Abhishek Yadav, Anirban Chatterjee, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Vikash Kumar.

RAN vs DHA Squads

Ranchi Raiders

Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar Singh, Aditya Singh, Pankaj Kumar (wk), Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Roni Kumar, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Rounak Kumar, Alok Sharma, Rishav Raj, Umar Mallick, Sachin Tiwary

Dhanbad Dynamos

Aryan Hooda, Kumar Ankit, Satya Setu, Yuvraj Kumar, Abhishek Choudhary, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Vikash Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Anirban Chatterjee, Sahil Raj, Shakti Singh, Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena

